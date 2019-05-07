Disclosure of White House tapes made President Nixon's removal inevitable. The Mueller report is to the end of the Trump presidency what the White House tapes were to the end of the Nixon presidency.
David S. Day, Vermillion, South Dakota
Disclosure of White House tapes made President Nixon's removal inevitable. The Mueller report is to the end of the Trump presidency what the White House tapes were to the end of the Nixon presidency.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
David S. Day, Vermillion, South Dakota
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.