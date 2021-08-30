MINI: Enjoy the summer before it's gone
Beyond irresponsible! Borders on criminal! Instead of protecting citizens, the state of Nebraska released an ad for hiring nursing professiona…
I sure hope our restaurant food preparers and servers aren’t exercising their personal freedoms when being required “to wash hands before retu…
THE MINI: I don't get it. Kim Reynolds says Iowa has open arms for Afghanistan refugees but not for any refugees that come in through the sout…
When we were kids on the 4th of July, we used to take our blanket to the riverfront and one of the service clubs would discharge fireworks and…
Isn't it funny that every time the price of the barrel of oil goes up, our gas goes up. Now, in the last week, it went down $10 and the price …
Tuesday afternoon, I attended the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting to listen and also make comment about the decision to earmark t…
THE MINI: There has been a barricade covering another sink hole at the corner of 30th & Pierce for more than 6 weeks now. What is the city…
Governor Reynolds once again brings national attention to our state. CBS evening news profiled a family of six in Keokuk, Iowa. Both husband a…
I agree with Mayor Bob Scott, the Sioux City Council should be ready to vote on fireworks and, in my opinion, once and for all.
THE MINI: In response to the political ridiculous proposal of cattle smell in California, maybe we should have: The Iowa Farming Lobbyist hire…