MINI: Enjoy the summer before it's gone
THE MINI: As Labor Day approaches, make the most of the summer before it slips away. Suggestion: head down to ArtSplash this coming weekend. -- Journal Editorial Board

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

