MINI: 'Enough said'
MINI: 'Enough said'

25th Amendment. Enough said.

Julie Karrer, Lawton, Iowa

MINI: If it's no big deal ...
Letters

MINI: If it's no big deal ...

I would like to ask all of the President Trump supporters who are so dismissive of the seriousness of this pandemic and the very real health c…

MINI: 'What gives?'
Letters

MINI: 'What gives?'

First, the POTUS made fun of Joe Biden for wearing a face mask. Now, he says it is patriotic. What gives? Poll numbers!

MINI: 'He is so right'
Letters

MINI: 'He is so right'

In December of 2019, President Trump tweeted: "In reality, they're not after me, they're after you. I'm just in the way." He is so right.

LETTER: Reduce military budget
Letters

LETTER: Reduce military budget

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Congress is currently debating a $740 billion 2021 National Defense Authorization Act …

