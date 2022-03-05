 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Estherville-Lincoln Central should adopt new mascot

It's exciting that Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Estherville-Lincoln Central have both advanced to the finals of the Iowa girls state basketball tournament. What a dishonor it is that Estherville continues to use a mascot (the Midgets) that many find offensive. I hope the citizens of that community will adopt a new mascot that respects all humankind. -- Twyla Rosenbaum, Dakota Dunes

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

