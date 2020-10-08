MINI: Every vote counts

It's been said that this is the most important election in our lifetime, probably many lifetimes. Therefore, every vote counts. For those who supported another Democratic candidate for president or who don't think their vote counts, remember, not voting or voting for a third party candidate is a vote for the current administration. Please, evaluate the candidates and vote for the person you believe really cares for our country and for all of its people.
Ann Knutson, Sioux City
