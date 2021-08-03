MINI: Evidence says masks are safe and effective

You have to try pretty hard to avoid the peer reviewed studies that prove face masks are safe and effective. PNAS has all you need if you want to see the proof that masks help to greatly curb the spread of COVID-19. Until our county gets our vaccination rates up, and seeing the rising number of COVID-19 infections, it’s just plain ignorant not to mask. Get a shot, save lives. Until then wear a mask, it’s the responsible thing to do. -- Matthew O'Kane, Sioux City