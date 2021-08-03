 Skip to main content
MINI: Evidence says masks are safe and effective
You have to try pretty hard to avoid the peer reviewed studies that prove face masks are safe and effective. PNAS has all you need if you want to see the proof that masks help to greatly curb the spread of COVID-19. Until our county gets our vaccination rates up, and seeing the rising number of COVID-19 infections, it’s just plain ignorant not to mask. Get a shot, save lives. Until then wear a mask, it’s the responsible thing to do. -- Matthew O'Kane, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

