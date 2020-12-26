 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Expanding on Trump's legacy
View Comments

MINI: Expanding on Trump's legacy

{{featured_button_text}}

Continuing with the Trump legacy in the Dec. 18 Mini: Let's not forget cutting red tape to expedite release of COVID vaccines, the highest rate of employment of minority workers, along with the highest labor participation rate of any recent president, the lowest unemployment rate since World War II, and an actual increase in wages for the lowest level of workers. Not bad for such a nasty loudmouth president!! -- Don Schenk, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News