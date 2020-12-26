MINI: Expanding on Trump's legacy

Continuing with the Trump legacy in the Dec. 18 Mini: Let's not forget cutting red tape to expedite release of COVID vaccines, the highest rate of employment of minority workers, along with the highest labor participation rate of any recent president, the lowest unemployment rate since World War II, and an actual increase in wages for the lowest level of workers. Not bad for such a nasty loudmouth president!! -- Don Schenk, Sioux City
