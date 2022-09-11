 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Facts seem to be in eye of the beholder

THE MINI: How does one have an honest policy-based political conversation today? If one does not like someone, they are attacked "personally," not by policies. If you like someone, facts do not matter because today, facts seem to be in the eye of the beholder. Its like the Simon and Garfunkel lyric, "Laugh about it. Shout about it. When you've got to choose, every way you look at it, you lose." -- Thomas Widner, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

