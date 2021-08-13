MINI: Field of Dreams game
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are some numbers for you to think about and give you pause. So far this year, 4,273,852 people have died from the coronavirus worldwide. …
A four-fold increase in actual COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County in the past three weeks. A nearly doubling of the positive tests in the …
"Don't" people don't get vaccinated, don't wear a mask, don't care about "We the People" or anyone but themselves. Don't be a "don't" person. …
Turns out that the USA had the most diversity of athletes and coaches of all countries competing in the 2020 Olympic games. Also appears that …
In his column titled "Wrong predictions don’t deter the predictors," which appeared on the Journal's Aug. 3 opinion page, Cal Thomas assures u…
In response to Jim Rixner's Regulars column on the Journal's Aug. 1 opinion page, titled "Biden’s first six months has made a world of differe…
I certainly enjoyed the Journal's feature story about the history of Kalin's Indoor Company, which appeared in the Sunday business section on …
My father was career Air Force. My nephew is a career submariner. My husband was a Navy medic with the Marines in Nam, receiving 2 Purple Hear…
People who know Vice President Harris say she genuinely likes to laugh. As President Biden's envoy on migration from Central America, her lack…
You have to try pretty hard to avoid the peer reviewed studies that prove face masks are safe and effective. PNAS has all you need if you want…