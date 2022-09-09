 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE MINI: First, the U.S. Supreme Court removed restrictions from a 100-year-old New York concealed carry law. This law saved lives. So much for "right to life." Next they overturned 50-year-old "Roe vs. Wade," taking away the right of women to make decisions concerning their own health and wellbeing. They must not trust women to do the right thing. It makes one wonder if they want to keep women pregnant and barefoot. --Stephen Farr, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

