MINI: Flying from Sioux City makes such good cents

Flying from Sioux City makes SUCH GOOD "CENTS": A friend can take you to the airport avoiding a long drive to other airports.It saves on high gasoline prices and wear and tear on your car. It avoids overnight stays at motels for early morning flights. It avoids long term parking fees. It avoids long drives home after a late arriving flight thus avoiding more gasoline expenditures. Add these costs up. Save our airport Fly SUX. --Glendy Nichols, Sioux City