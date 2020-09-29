MINI: Follow the lead

Northwest Iowa is high in the news for the most COVID cases. Our Gov. Kim Reynolds doesn't really care. She keeps businesses open and doesn't require people to wear masks. She would rather follow President Trump's lead, hoping he will ask her to come to Washington -- far away from Iowa.
Lucille Huckle, Le Mars, Iowa
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
