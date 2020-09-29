 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Follow the lead
View Comments

MINI: Follow the lead

{{featured_button_text}}

Northwest Iowa is high in the news for the most COVID cases. Our Gov. Kim Reynolds doesn't really care. She keeps businesses open and doesn't require people to wear masks. She would rather follow President Trump's lead, hoping he will ask her to come to Washington -- far away from Iowa.

Lucille Huckle, Le Mars, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: 'A new low'
Letters

MINI: 'A new low'

It has been abundantly clear that President Trump has no shame, principles, nor genuine empathy, when an opportunity arises to glorify himself…

MINI: 'Remember ...'
Letters

MINI: 'Remember ...'

For those who supported another Democratic candidate for president or who don't think your vote counts, remember: Not voting or voting for a t…

MINI: That wasn't a washing
Letters

MINI: That wasn't a washing

The writer of the Sept. 16 Mini criticizes the city washing streets after a “week of rain." A rain that spread a half inch of water evenly ove…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News