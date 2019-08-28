Global warming advocates always lose when they engage in an open debate. That's why they proclaim that the "science is settled" with no debate allowed. They act like any other cult.
Sidney Wagner, McCook Lake, South Dakota
Global warming advocates always lose when they engage in an open debate. That's why they proclaim that the "science is settled" with no debate allowed. They act like any other cult.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Sidney Wagner, McCook Lake, South Dakota
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.