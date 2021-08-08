MINI: God bless our American athletes

My father was career Air Force. My nephew is a career submariner. My husband was a Navy medic with the Marines in Nam, receiving 2 Purple Hearts. My son is an Army Iraqi vet with a Purple Heart. I am filled with pride at our American athletes who have received medals at the Olympics who have not kneeled, pumped their fists or turned their back on our American flag. God bless our American athletes.....Thank you. -- Tafi Lorinser, Sioux City