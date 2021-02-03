MINI: God is loving and caring

I don’t agree with the author of the Jan. 27 Mini, about our “angry upset God” causing the world’s chaos, pandemic and civil unrest. Our God is loving and caring. The world’s problems are caused by the sinful actions & words of our fellow mankind. May the good Lord grant us His wisdom, strength & courage as we seek His will and trust His guidance. -- Rolene Beauvais, Sioux City
