MINI: God is loving and caring
I don’t agree with the author of the Jan. 27 Mini, about our “angry upset God” causing the world’s chaos, pandemic and civil unrest. Our God is loving and caring. The world’s problems are caused by the sinful actions & words of our fellow mankind. May the good Lord grant us His wisdom, strength & courage as we seek His will and trust His guidance. -- Rolene Beauvais, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

