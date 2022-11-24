THE MINI: Good luck to Morningside University and Northwestern College as they host NAIA playoff football games Saturday. - Journal Editorial Board
MINI: Good luck to Morningside and Northwestern
Related to this story
Most Popular
"This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem. Hate is the Problem! Allowing the dark side to enter your life and control your thoughts. The only way to defeat the darkness is to shine the Light of Jesus upon it." --Mark Solheim
I applaud the Nov. 10 column, "Apprenticeships show their worth in a changing world," by Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend.
I am writing in support of Steve Hansen's campaign for the Iowa House. Steve is working to put high quality, affordable health care within rea…
THE MINI: The color-changing lightbulbs under the skywalk on Fourth Street added a bright, festive touch to Sioux City's annual Downtown Holid…
THE MINI: Just a friendly reminder, if you haven't already, the season of giving is upon us. Consider a donation to the Goodfellow Charities. …
$7.6 billion was spent on political ads just during this 2022 political cycle. I personally think that is a huge waste of money. I did not put…
THE MINI: In light of recent events targeting a certain group, may I recommend a reading of "First They Come" by a German scholar named Martin…
THE MINI: It is apparent to me that the 2022 elections have shown nationally that there are a majority group of Republicans that chose the rul…
THE MINI: The Morningside football team outscored their opponents 574 to 130 this fall, so is it time the Men of the M put on their big boy pa…
In 1973, I applied and was accepted to an Iowa college to pursue a degree in elementary education. Because my parents were not paying for my c…