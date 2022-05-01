MINI: Good reviews for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center

I just took my sister to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. I want to tell the people of this area that our experience was good. Everyone was helpful. Even the vendors asked me if I needed directions to find my way. The nurses were comforting and lots of smiles. I recommend this hospital to anyone. Valet parking, everything was clean or being updated, good coffee shop. Best of all, the employees. -- Velma Ludwig, Sioux City