MINI: GOP House had more votes for Taylor-Greene than Cheney

Almost two years ago, I wrote a Mini editorial proclaiming that the political party known as the GOP was dead. I was mocked and ridiculed for this provocative proclamation. Now, Republicans had more votes to remove a longtime conservative woman from the GOP leadership for voting her conscience than to remove a crazy QAnon spewing freshman representative from her committees. RIP GOP, and welcome to the new GQP. -- Nick Hartman, Merrill, Iowa
