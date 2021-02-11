 Skip to main content
MINI: GOP House had more votes for Taylor-Greene than Cheney
MINI: GOP House had more votes for Taylor-Greene than Cheney

Almost two years ago, I wrote a Mini editorial proclaiming that the political party known as the GOP was dead. I was mocked and ridiculed for this provocative proclamation. Now, Republicans had more votes to remove a longtime conservative woman from the GOP leadership for voting her conscience than to remove a crazy QAnon spewing freshman representative from her committees. RIP GOP, and welcome to the new GQP. -- Nick Hartman, Merrill, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

