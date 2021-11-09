 Skip to main content
MINI: Gruppo's oath to defend the U.S. Constitution

In reference to the AP story published in the Journal on Nov. 4 titled, "Feds seek tougher penalties for veteran insurrectionists," author Michael Kunzelman made mention of Leonard Gruppo's oath to the United States of America when he first entered the service. I might remind you of what the oath says, "I will defend the Constitution of the United States of America from all enemies foreign and domestic." -- Dennis Hill, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

