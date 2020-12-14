 Skip to main content
MINI: Guess who believes the lies?
MINI: Guess who believes the lies?

The Mini from Nov. 21 by F. G. was very true. Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and eventuality they will believe it. Guess who does this. The Democrats, the liberal news media, liberal big tech like Twitter, Facebook and Google. Why did the news media and big tech censor The New York Post for the story about Biden's pay for play with the Ukraine oil company (Burisma) and another company out of China? -- Dale Henningsen, Sergeant Bluff

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

