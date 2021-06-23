MINI: Happy stop lights will finally be at Sunnybrook and Sergeant Rd

I am so Happy that they are finally getting stop lights at Sunnybrook and Sergeant Rd. Perfect ! I have the best spot to put that old flashing stop sign on the corner. It can go to the Corner of 24th and Douglas Street. Maybe People will see that sign and actually stop . Hahaha, we can only hope and pray there are no more accidents. Either that or put one of our finest to sit on the corner and watch and radar the ones flying down Douglas St. --Mark Lennon, Sioux City