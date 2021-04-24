 Skip to main content
MINI: Harris not focusing on fixing immigration crisis at the border
MINI: Harris not focusing on fixing immigration crisis at the border

Last month, Vice President Harris was put in charge of fixing the immigration crisis at the border. Since then, she has done nothing to fix the problem her boss President Biden created. On Monday, Harris was in North Carolina, marveling at the electric powered school buses produced by a manufacturer. What does that have to do with the crisis at the border? -- Duane Behrens, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

