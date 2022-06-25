MINI: Has anyone considered that gas companies might have an ulterior motive?

Has anyone considered that gas companies, whose profits have surged since the war in Ukraine started, might have an ulterior motive for keeping gas prices unnecessarily high? Perhaps their mission is to crush President Biden and his fellow Democrats who are very concerned about climate change and want to reduce our dependence on gas and oil. Just wondering. --Ann Knutson, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.