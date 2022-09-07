THE MINI: Have you been up to the lakes recently? You can only compare it to Disneyland or Orlando. Crowds of vacationers. The go-carts had a 45-minute wait. You can't get into the restaurants. My daughter says it's the same at Wisconsin Dells. She thinks as the west dries up people are moving back to the Midwest. My friend in Colorado says that Californians are filling up that state. As the country western song says "Buy Dirt". -- Donald C Parsons Sioux City