MINI: Here we go again

Here we go again. We get 58,000 plus killed in Vietnam and we pull out. Now in Afghanistan we do the same thing. They won't let us win. They just like to kill a bunch off and quit. They make stupid rules on what we can't do thusly causing a number of unnecessary deaths while these politicians sit on their butts and tell people what great things they're doing. If that isn't a crock. --Gregory Cormany
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.