 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Here we go again
0 Comments

MINI: Here we go again

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here we go again. We get 58,000 plus killed in Vietnam and we pull out. Now in Afghanistan we do the same thing. They won't let us win. They just like to kill a bunch off and quit. They make stupid rules on what we can't do thusly causing a number of unnecessary deaths while these politicians sit on their butts and tell people what great things they're doing. If that isn't a crock. --Gregory Cormany

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Happy now?
Letters

MINI: Happy now?

Happy now? Six months into the new administration, it seems like things are working? Material shortages, gas at 5-year highs, general inflatio…

MINI: Ash tree removal solution
Letters

MINI: Ash tree removal solution

Ash tree removal solution. Refer to your 7/7/2021 story. Fortunately our Ida Grove City Council foresaw that problem over eight years ago and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News