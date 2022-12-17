 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Hey taxpayers!

THE MINI: Hey taxpayers! Are you aware that the lights are on every night of the year at the Leif Erikson Park soccer court? But, because of the cold, windy and sometimes snowy winter weather, nobody is playing soccer. Let's get the lights turned off during the winter months and save taxpayer money to be used next summer ... to fix potholes. -- R.E. Williams, Sioux City

Mini Editorial logo
