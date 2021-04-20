MINI: How do 'poor' Central American people pay the drug cartels
Related to this story
Most Popular
All citizens, please remember that in order to maintain order at an arrest site, simply comply with the officer’s reasonable request to exit y…
$800,000 for parking at the new Expo Center and we can't fix our crappy roads? What is wrong with this city?
I guarantee you, that if the Democrats thought illegals would vote Republican, they would finish the wall in no time. -- Randall Lange, Sioux City
Kudos to the Sioux City Journal editorial board for their wonderful editorial citing Gov. Ray and immigration. We, too often, forget our own r…
The Journal's April 11 editorial about Gov. Ray's compassion on Vietnamese refugee immigrants and comparing it to the illegal immigrants flood…
The infrastructure bill will provide high speed Internet to all. I live in a one horse town with no stoplights that has had fiber to the home …
So the Washington Post gives President Biden four Pinocchios for lying about Georgia's new voter laws. Reminds me of this quote, "A lie told o…
An April 11th Sunday Journal article stated that Iowans have bet over a billion dollars since sports gambling became legal in August of 2019. …
I would like to express my gratitude for the editorial the Journal article on Sunday, April 11, praising Iowa's former Gov. Ray. I was proud …
As a turkey farmer and mother of three, I am passionate about quality animal care. The goal on our turkey farms is to produce high quality pro…