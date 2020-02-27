MINI: 'How many ... never worked during college?'

You have free articles remaining.
Every restaurant and retail store in America is begging for part-time help. How many of the college grads out there complaining about student loan debt never worked during college?
Jon Lageschulte, Storm Lake, Iowa
Every restaurant and retail store in America is begging for part-time help. How many of the college grads out there complaining about student loan debt never worked during college?
Jon Lageschulte, Storm Lake, Iowa
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.