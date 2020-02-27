MINI: 'How many ... never worked during college?'
MINI: 'How many ... never worked during college?'

Every restaurant and retail store in America is begging for part-time help. How many of the college grads out there complaining about student loan debt never worked during college?

Jon Lageschulte, Storm Lake, Iowa

