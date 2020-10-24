MINI: Hypocrisy

Based solely on her testimony during the Supreme Court hearings I have no big problem with Judge Barrett. My problem is the raw power grab the Senate Republicans demonstrated with Judge Garland when they set a precedent and now display the height of hypocrisy. They are undermining our faith in the Senate as the deliberative body they are supposed to be. Proceeding with her approval will be a problem down the road. Please exercise a little forbearance, Senators. Michael Potash, Sioux City