 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Hypocrisy
View Comments

MINI: Hypocrisy

{{featured_button_text}}

Based solely on her testimony during the Supreme Court hearings I have no big problem with Judge Barrett. My problem is the raw power grab the Senate Republicans demonstrated with Judge Garland when they set a precedent and now display the height of hypocrisy. They are undermining our faith in the Senate as the deliberative body they are supposed to be. Proceeding with her approval will be a problem down the road. Please exercise a little forbearance, Senators. Michael Potash, Sioux City

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Apologies
Letters

MINI: Apologies

Someone needs to apologize to Amy Coney Barrett on behalf of REAL America for the immature way she was treated by the Democrats at her hearing…

MINI: Backup plan
Letters

MINI: Backup plan

The Republican backup plan if Joe Biden wins is clear: Be patriotic, support our President, military, and law enforcement, and continue to wor…

MINI: Ouch
Letters

MINI: Ouch

The relentless political TV ads have mentally exhausted me. And now I’ve noticed physical discomfort, as well, mainly involving my index finge…

MINI: Socialized Medicine
Letters

MINI: Socialized Medicine

The president and Congress have government run health care. I don't know of any that opt out or complain about this socialized medicine. Don't…

MINI: Nobel Prize
Letters

MINI: Nobel Prize

Time to bestow the Nobel Prize in Medicine to the Donald for finding cure to the China virus. David Harris, Sioux City

LETTER: Leave my vote alone
Letters

LETTER: Leave my vote alone

I continue to see ads pushing Iowans to call their senators and demand they stop this SCOTUS confirmation so Iowans can vote. Do not take away…

MINI: Thank you
Letters

MINI: Thank you

I'd like to give a shout out of gratitude to the Sergeant Bluff police officers. Thank you for watching over our community and your timely ser…

MINI: What a waste
Letters

MINI: What a waste

After spending nearly $400 million on the "new" section of Interstate 29, let me be the first to say - it looks like a poorly worked on patchw…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News