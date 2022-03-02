MINI: I am concerned President Biden nominated a judge based on physical characteristics

I, for one, am concerned that President Biden has nominated a relatively young, inexperienced, activist judge to serve as Supreme Court Justice based solely upon her gender and African-American race, instead of proven judicial qualifications. If he would have limited his search to only white males, I would have been equally concerned. Since when do physical characteristics outweigh wisdom, ability, and a proven record, essentially eliminating over 80 percent of the eligible judiciary from consideration? --Thomas Plendl, Kingsley, Iowa