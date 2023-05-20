THE MINI: I am not holding my breath on seeing any of the major networks or metropolitan newspapers apologize for their buy-in of the Trump-Russia collusion lie. What would be nice is to see Comey and McCabe lose their government pensions in promoting this lie. It would be icing on the cake to see the shiftless Adam Shift get censored by the House and then tar and feathered for his daily statements that he had proof of this collusion! --William Young, Le Mars, Iowa