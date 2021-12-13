MINI: I do feel sorry for the Afghans without a home

I do feel sorry for the Afghans without a home. However, why do we keep inviting them in our community when we don't seem to be able to properly take care of the under-privileged in our community. In appearance the people that bring more in without helping the people here just want to say, 'See what I did, aren't I a good person,' and pat themselves on their own backs. Get real. Help those who are here already and when they are all taken care of, then go out and help others. -- Greg Cormany, Sioux City