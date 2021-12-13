 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI: I do feel sorry for the Afghans without a home

  • 0

I do feel sorry for the Afghans without a home. However, why do we keep inviting them in our community when we don't seem to be able to properly take care of the under-privileged in our community. In appearance the people that bring more in without helping the people here just want to say, 'See what I did, aren't I a good person,' and pat themselves on their own backs. Get real. Help those who are here already and when they are all taken care of, then go out and help others. -- Greg Cormany, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Good Samaritans still exist

MINI: Good Samaritans still exist

THE MINI: Good Samaritans are still out there. I slipped and fell on the snow and ice and couldn't get up. Damon Schmid came to my rescue and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News