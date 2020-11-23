 Skip to main content
MINI: I find it comical
MINI: I find it comical

I find it comical that the left who for the past 4 years have done everything within their power, to unseat a sitting President, by any means necessary, who actually did cheat in the 2016 election, has the gaul and the audacity to question the right about their investigation into 2020 voter fraud. -- Bob Towns, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

