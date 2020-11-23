MINI: I find it comical

I find it comical that the left who for the past 4 years have done everything within their power, to unseat a sitting President, by any means necessary, who actually did cheat in the 2016 election, has the gaul and the audacity to question the right about their investigation into 2020 voter fraud. -- Bob Towns, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!