MINI: I have yet to meet anybody that opposes abortion on NON religious grounds

I have yet to meet anybody that opposes abortion on NON religious grounds. What happened to our founding father's principle of separation of Church and State? Please let those who wish to follow individual religious abortion path to do so; and those that wish to follow their nonreligious abortion path to do so also! This is the American way. P.S. Note this is a religious issue - I agree with Republicans on most fiscal issues. --Ronald Macomber, South Sioux City