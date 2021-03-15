MINI: If God's will is not a concern of our Congress, then whose is?

"God's will is no concern of this Congress," Democrat NY Rep. Jerry Nadler says during Equality Act debate. If God's will is not a concern of our Congress, then whose is? Satan's? What evil lurks in the heart of a man who can say such a thing? As the chair of the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary, and a ranking member of the Democratic Party, his disrespect for our heavenly father is very troubling. -- Mark Solheim, Sioux City