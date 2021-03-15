 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: If God's will is not a concern of our Congress, then whose is?
View Comments

MINI: If God's will is not a concern of our Congress, then whose is?

{{featured_button_text}}

"God's will is no concern of this Congress," Democrat NY Rep. Jerry Nadler says during Equality Act debate. If God's will is not a concern of our Congress, then whose is? Satan's? What evil lurks in the heart of a man who can say such a thing? As the chair of the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary, and a ranking member of the Democratic Party, his disrespect for our heavenly father is very troubling. -- Mark Solheim, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News