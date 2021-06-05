MINI: If the Tulsa massacre merits a presidential trip and speech
I shook my head in disbelief as I read a recent Los Angeles Times story that appeared in the Sioux City Journal titled, “Migrant families sepa…
I am forever tied to Nebraska. My entire extended family is from Northeast Nebraska. My parents still live there. I went to college at Wayne S…
When a person has other opinions or facts about: COVID-19 treatments/origins/vaccines, man-made global warming, 2020 election results, transge…
From the basement, out to the front porch; finally, someone out front leading without degrading. -- Jeff Sander, Onawa, Iowa
Just like the white people in Tulsa, Oklahoma, did not want to talk about the Greenwood massacre 100 years ago, today the Republican senators …
MINI: Iowa has a governor that knows more about controlling the virus than the local heath department, local school board and CDC
I’m jealous! Iowa has a governor that knows more about controlling the virus than the local health department, local school board and CDC. I h…
The main platform of the new regressive Democrat party is "America last." -- Loran Joens, Sioux City
I must congratulate the two city cemeteries and the one Catholic cemetery that I visited this past weekend. They were perfectly manicured. Wha…
Dear Sioux City Council, I have an idea on how to spend the COVID relief money: fix the potholes!! -- Mike Hobart, Sioux City
Not too long ago, Joe (Biden, in case you wonder to whom I refer) felt safe when he holed up in his basement. Now, I would feel safe if he wou…