MINI: If the Tulsa massacre merits a presidential trip and speech
If the Tulsa massacre merits a presidential trip and a speech, I believe the Wounded Knee massacre deserves equal treatment by the president! -- Doug Woods, Cherokee, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

