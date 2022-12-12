THE MINI: Even though the Little Yellow Dog auction Saturday brought in a substantial sum, our Mr. Goodfellow Charities has not yet met its funding goal this year. If you can help, it's never too late! - Journal Editorial Board
MINI: If you can help, it's not too late
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I see Donald Trump has put his hat in the ring for president in 2024. My question is, why does he need to? According to him, he is President, and has been since 2020."
I couldn't be happier than to hear that Barbara Sloniker is running for the remaining term of Woodbury County Board of Supervisor Rocky De Witt.
As a member of the First United Methodist Church, I was proud to read about how one more time my church was there for our neighbors.
With the election behind us and Iowa’s 2023 legislative session approaching, newly elected lawmakers must make good on their commitments along…
The Democrats and liberal media continue to call the Jan. 6 situation at the U.S. Capitol an insurrection. After many arrests, how many people…
THE MINI: During the holiday season, remember you're not the only person a clerk has had to deal with. Practice compassion and realize you, to…
THE MINI: It is apparent to me that the 2022 elections have shown nationally that there are a majority group of Republicans that chose the rul…
THE MINI: Be sure and turn out for the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship game Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center. - Journal Editorial Board
I applaud the Nov. 10 column, "Apprenticeships show their worth in a changing world," by Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend.
Woodbury County, it's time to show up. Our planning and zoning board is offering the opportunity to make your opinion count.