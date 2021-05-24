MINI: If you really want to celebrate the end of mask-wearing, don’t throw it on the ground for someone else to discard.

If you really want to celebrate the end of mask-wearing, don’t throw it on the ground for someone else to discard. JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD
If responsible adult Americans decide not to get the COVID vaccine, that's fine. It's their choice. Stop treating them like kids by bribing th…
What a wonderful change in Republican leadership. In one swift vote we transition from Liz Cheney's frown of doom and gloom to Elise Stefanik'…
I would have to differ with the writer of the Saturday May 15 mini as to who the blame lies with. Each of us is responsible for our own sins a…
MINI: What compels people to post unrelated comments on others’ good news posts? Somehow, it seems like there’s a better path for them to take…
It's nice to have our state legislators back home where we can keep an eye on them. Journal Editorial Board
There seems to be some confusion over the purpose of the Keystone XL pipeline, cancelled by Biden, and the Colonial pipeline, recently shutdow…
We were cleaning out old files and came across my immunization record. I received the Salk vaccine in January/February of 1956. I was 10 years…
The Republicans have proven they are a ship of fools. Liz Cheney is as conservative as any of them but she has put Trump in his place and the …
As a 4th generation Iowa cattle feeder, Beef Month in May seems an opportune time to share some great facts about beef - an environmentally-fr…
The author of a recent mini editorial in the Journal claims that the voting restriction bill’s proliferating across the country are to stop or…
