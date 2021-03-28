MINI: I'm confused

Related to this story
The $1,400 "stimulus" will cost every man, woman, and child in America approximately $6,000. -- David Atkins, Sioux City
Let's cancel all baseball, football, and basketball games and use these facilities to house all the illegal immigrants President Biden told to…
In response to the March 20 mini, with a mindset like his, no one would be able to convince him that Donald Trump's signature is not on the $1…
People of the United States are still deeply hurting from the pandemic. We have experienced two mass shootings in the last 10 days. Nebraska U…
The next bachelor should break up with all women on next season's first show because they were okay with being put on display for a reality sh…
The U.S. government has devolved into a perpetual babysitting and adoptive parent service at our southern border, housing and feeding 15,000 c…
I love how the school board is hyping that they are going to lower the tax levy. Pretty soon the city and the county will join in and say they…
We need Sister Jean to pray for this country. -- Richard Satter, Sioux City
Without using the word "Trump" in your answer, name one positive, uplifting, country unifying thing Biden has done since being in office. Does…
I taught instrumental music in the public schools for 33 years. As a "band director" I was fortunate enough to work with jazz ensembles. I hav…