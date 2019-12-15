MINI: Impeachment observation

You have free articles remaining.
The Democratic impeachment process would be a bit more believable had it not begun the day President Trump won in a landslide and morphed from one imagined offense to another almost daily.
George Kibby, Sioux City
The Democratic impeachment process would be a bit more believable had it not begun the day President Trump won in a landslide and morphed from one imagined offense to another almost daily.
George Kibby, Sioux City
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.