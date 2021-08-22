THE MINI: Watching the recent events unfolding in Afghanistan, I can’t help but make comparisons to the Berlin Airlift of 1948-49. Maybe we should look back and try to emulate the efforts and resolve of that great generation so that we can lessen the impending humanitarian crisis that is certain to unfold before us. -- William Weber, Sioux City
MINI: In Afghanistan, try to emulate Berlin Airlift
