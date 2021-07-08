MINI: In response to the July 6 Mini opinion

In response to the July 6 mini editorial: Biden said, "We don't derive our rights from the government, we possess them because we're born -- period. And we yield them to a government." Which is correct in a democratic republic, where we freely choose government representatives to protect our God-given rights, thus yielding a certain amount of authority to them to do so on our behalf. He was pointing out the difference in Russia and other places where the government withholds or doles out even human rights at their whim. --Nancy Gillis, Walthill, Neb.