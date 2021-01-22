 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Inaugural unity
View Comments

MINI: Inaugural unity

{{featured_button_text}}

No one knelt during the National Anthem, hundreds of United States flags flew proudly at full mast, and "under God" was included in the Pledge of Allegiance. What a beautiful sight. President Biden closed by saying "Before God and all of you, I give you my word I will always level with you." That said, I wonder if he'll be able to keep country above party. I'll be rooting for him. We need it. -- Keith Pease, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: The stunning hypocrisy
Letters

MINI: The stunning hypocrisy

For four years, we listened to Pelosi, AOC, Harris, and Watters call for rioting and insurrection in the streets and nothing is said. Trump pe…

MINI: Tired of 'us vs them'
Letters

MINI: Tired of 'us vs them'

It is tiring to read the "us vs them" letters to the editor. The challenges we face in this country will not be formulated successfully with d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News