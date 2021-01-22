MINI: Inaugural unity

No one knelt during the National Anthem, hundreds of United States flags flew proudly at full mast, and "under God" was included in the Pledge of Allegiance. What a beautiful sight. President Biden closed by saying "Before God and all of you, I give you my word I will always level with you." That said, I wonder if he'll be able to keep country above party. I'll be rooting for him. We need it. -- Keith Pease, Sioux City