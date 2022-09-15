 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Incarcerations further highlight Putin's tyranny

THE MINI: Ilya Yashin (and many other Russians) being incarcerated for speaking out against Putin's "military operation" further highlights Putin's tyranny both at home and on the world stage. It occurs to me that my mother would have been a political prisoner for protesting the war in Vietnam had the U.S. shared Putin's politics. I salute our veterans and all Americans who protect our freedoms: to peacefully assemble, to think, to express...without fear of systemic reprisal. -- Greg Grupp, Spirit Lake, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
