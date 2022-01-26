MINI: Inconsistent information about COVID shots

THE MINI: As a senior citizen I'm told by government TV ads I need to get the COVID shot as it's safe and effective. Then I'm told after 3-5 months I need a booster. The other day a Sioux City TV station reported that local hospitals have many more seniors admitted who had the shot and now are being treated for COVID than seniors who didn't get the shot. -- Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa
