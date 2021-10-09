 Skip to main content
MINI: Instead of spending money on reusable masks for each student

THE MINI: Instead of spending $17,971 on a reusable mask for each student (1.20 per mask for 14,976 students), which is a scientifically proven method of preventing Covid infections, the school board spent $40,000 on 7700 rapid tests for 14,976 students ($5/test), all of which are single use and which do zero to prevent infection. Regardless of where the funds came from, it doesn’t seem the anti-maskers are as fiscally responsible, or as pro-life as they’d like you to think. --Allison Owings, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

