MINI: Interpretation of Ung's proposed rule

THE MINI: To be clear, did anyone interpret Certified Supervisor Woodbury County Chair Matthew Ung's proposed New Rules as a way to restrict taxpayers' input to the Board reducing Citizens Concerns on the Agenda from two items to one at the end rather than at the beginning of the meeting? - William F. Burrows, Sioux City

