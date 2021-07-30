MINI: Iowa Patrol shouldn't have gone to Texas

Who's paying for the Iowa State Patrol to go to Texas? And why wasn't it put to a vote? Before our governor spent OUR tax money. Our state needs to look out for Iowa, not Texas or any other state. Iowa tax money should stay in Iowa. It's time for a new governor. Trump was for himself and any one who follows him doesn't care for their home community. -- Mark Schmidt, Sac City, Iowa
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.