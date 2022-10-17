MINI: Iranians can't vote, but Americans can on Nov. 8

THE MINI: Iran’s Headscarf Revolution has raged for four weeks with 100s dead, as coerced by evil government dictators to control every detail of their people’s lives. What really scared me about 2021 was when the U.S. president and government department heads demanded total compliance with facemasks and needles and millions still died and got COVID, only to make everyone submit to powerful, mindless dictators in Washington D.C. Seriously, they really don’t vote in Iran, but we do in U.S.A. on Nov. 8. May God intervene. -- Lee Feenstra, Hull, Iowa.