THE MINI: The Morningside football team outscored their opponents 574 to 130 this fall, so is it time the Men of the M put on their big boy pants and joined the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference? -- William F. Burrows, Sioux City
MINI: Is it time the Men of the M put on their big boy pants?
Related to this story
Most Popular
That "Blood Moon" must have sucked up most of that "Red Wave"? -- Randal Washburn, Sioux City
THE MINI: It is apparent to me that the 2022 elections have shown nationally that there are a majority group of Republicans that chose the rul…
In 1973, I applied and was accepted to an Iowa college to pursue a degree in elementary education. Because my parents were not paying for my c…
The Sioux City Journal regularly publishes Associated Press articles about climate change that are often misleading or false. Seth Borenstein …
Both Chevron and Exxon Mobil have announced the largest profits in their histories. But of course, our high gas prices are entirely the fault …
My thoughts on the election. Tuesday night's mixed bag validated an insight I had years back on why I didn't have the emotional energy to purs…
Ryan Melton showed up to debate on PBS. Randy Feenstra rejected an invitation from Iowa PBS without explanation. Feenstra already backed out o…
James Loomis is challenging P.J. Jennings in the race for Woodbury County Attorney. He says in an interview that he’s doing an “amazing job.” …
THE MINI: While in Florida, President Biden addressing the upcoming election said "It's a choice between two vastly different visions for Amer…
Thank you for the article "Trump Fuels Talk of Presidential Run" in the Nov. 5 edition of the Sioux City Journal. When I saw the picture of Tr…